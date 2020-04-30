Midwest Real Estate earns honors

For a second year, the first place for Best of the Parkland in Real Estate went to Midwest Real Estate. Delena Kofron is broker/owner.
They’ve been in business for seven years. They are located at 202 West Karsch Blvd. in Farmington.
“We have grown over the past year … from 13 agents to 21 … and with so many agents, someone will always be available to provide you with the customer service you deserve,” Kofron said. “Since the coronavirus, the way we do business has changed from last year for us as it has for so many other businesses, but the GREAT customer service we provide hasn’t changed at all.”
"As agents we use the Multi-List Service, so I tell everybody that I can help you with anything in the state of Missouri. We have agents that have went as far as Cuba to help people. Our primary area is St. Francois and Madison counties that we work in, but we work everywhere. We are proud of watching and helping St. Francois and Madison counties grow.”
Kofron is proud of her family business and personal service that her office provides. Her son Eric is now a broker associate and office manager.
“Our slogan is ‘helping you find home.’”
Midwest Real Estate is a member of the Mineral Area Board of Realtors and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Runner-up: Vicky Crocker Realty; Second Runner-up: Re/Max Best Choice: Roberta House.
Extra copies of the Best of the Parkland magazine are available at the Daily Journal office in Park Hills. Call 573-431-2010 to schedule a purchase.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.