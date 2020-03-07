Miracle Ear dealers make donation
Miracle Ear dealers make donation

Miracle Ear dealers make donation

Molly Ford and Joyce Hill-Cooley present a check to Jenni Hargraves, vice president of the Miracle-Ear Foundation, in Los Cabos, Mexico. 

 Submitted photo

Joyce Hill-Cooley and Molly Ford of Miracle-Ear Centers serving Southeast Missouri recently attended the 2020 Miracle-Ear National Convention in Los Cabos, Mexico. At the convention, Hill-Cooley donated $1,200 to the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

“Our staff works hard all year on fitting those in need with hearing aids, free of charge, through the Miracle-Ear foundation,” said Hill-Cooley. “They also do various fundraising efforts through the year to provide for an annual donation to the foundation.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. Reflecting on 2019, more than 2,500 individuals were given the gift of sound, marking a new record for the number of people helped by the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

For 30 years, Miracle-Ear has tried to help those in need. The Miracle-Ear Foundation has delivered more than 20,000 hearing aids to in excess of 13,000 children and adults.

More information can be gotten about the foundation by calling Miracle-Ear Center, 1-877-469-3277, or visit Miracle-Ear.com.

