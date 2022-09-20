Mississippi Lime acquires Bonne Terre dolomitic quicklime producer

Mississippi Lime Company, an HBM company headquartered in St. Louis and a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products, announced Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of Valley Minerals, a single-site dolomitic quicklime producer based in Bonne Terre. Company officials say the acquisition will give Mississippi Lime an edge in serving the growing next-generation steel production base market in the Central U.S.

“We have been working on plans for a modern dolomitic production facility to support our steel market business for several years," said Paul Hogan, president and CEO of Mississippi Lime. "Valley Minerals has products, production processes and applications we’re familiar with, which should make its transition to Mississippi Lime smooth and seamless.”

Mississippi Lime also announced it plans to significantly invest in the new facility and replace the plant’s existing rotary kiln with an energy efficient and sustainable vertical kiln.

For more than 115 years, the company has focused on proactively addressing the evolving needs and priorities of the markets and customers it serves.

According to Valley Minerals' website, the Bonne Terre manufacturing facility was originally opened in 1927 as Valle Dolomite, a supplier of sintered stone for Granite City Steel. As the company grew and expanded its product offerings to include refractory materials for the steel industry, the name was changed to Valley Minerals Products Corporation. The company has changed hands several times since 1979.

Mississippi Lime Company (“MLC”), headquartered in St. Louis, is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. With over a century in business, the company has built a reputation on the purity of its products, commitment to research and development, and tradition of customer satisfaction. Mississippi Lime operates the largest lime facility in the Americas and mines some of the purest limestone reserves in the world. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services, and technical solutions from a diversified, reliable network of facilities in North Lincolnshire, United Kingdom; Ste. Genevieve; Bonne Terre; Calera, Alabama; Verona, Kentucky; Vicksburg, Mississippi; Weirton, West Virginia; Chester, South Carolina; Mobile, Alabama; Prairie du Rocher, Illinois; Kansas City, Kansas, as well as several distribution sites throughout the country. For more information, visit MLC.com.

HBM Holdings is an investment and management company comprised of a diversified portfolio of middle-market businesses. HBM invests in and builds high-performing companies in minerals, specialty chemicals, flow control devices, and precision machined components. The firm’s portfolio of companies includes Mississippi Lime Company, HarperLove, Control Devices, and Schafer Industries. For more information, visit https://hbmholdings.com.