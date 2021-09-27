Mississippi Lime Company announces CEO succession

Mississippi Lime Company announced Monday, Aug. 30, that Paul Hogan has been named president and chief executive officer of Mississippi Lime Company.

Hogan will report to Anderson Fincher, president and CEO of HBM Holdings. Hogan succeeds Bill Ayers, president and CEO of Mississippi Lime Company, who will retire in early 2022 following a transition period.

Ayers joined Mississippi Lime Company in 1999 as the vice president of sales and marketing. He assumed additional responsibilities in operations and as president until he was formally appointed CEO in 2016. Under his leadership, Mississippi Lime has grown.

Hogan joins Mississippi Lime from Italmach Chemicals, where he most recently held the role of CEO of the Americas. In this position, he led their specialty chemical business in North, Central and South America while also serving as the global vice president responsible for their oil and gas division.

Previously, Hogan held key positions of increasing responsibility with Solvay, Emerald Kalama Chemicals, Dupont Dow Elastomers, Elementis, and Dynea.

Hogan earned a bachelor's degree in business studies from the University of Abertay in Scotland, and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Durham Business School in England.