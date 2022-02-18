 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mississippi Lime Company hires Fiona Woody

Mississippi Lime Company hires Fiona Woody

Fiona Woody

Mississippi Lime Company (MLC) announced recently that Fiona Woody will join MLC in its newly created role, director of Sustainability and ESG (environmental, social, governance issues).

In leading the company’s sustainability mission, she will partner with key business leaders to accelerate, integrate, and strategically communicate sustainability and ESG initiatives.

She joins MLC from Bayer, formerly Monsanto, where she gained valuable expertise in sustainability programs, operations, and regulatory affairs during her 20-year career.

“As one of our company’s core values, we have always focused on sustainability. Creating this important role visibly underscores our dedication to sustainability for our customers, vendors, communities, and the lime industry as a whole. We are serious about elevating the priority of sustainability in our business and sharing our successes,” said Paul Hogan, president and CEO of MLC.

Hogan added, “I’m pleased to welcome Fiona to MLC. Her background and expertise make her an ideal candidate to accelerate our progress and formally communicate our sustainability strategies.”

Woody has a bachelor's degree with an emphasis in communication from Arizona State University.

