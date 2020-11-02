Mississippi Lime Company receives 2019 Sentinels of Safety Award

Mississippi Lime Company’s Ste. Genevieve location received the National Mining Association (NMA) 2019 Sentinels of Safety Award for outstanding safety performance in the Large Underground Nonmetal category.

Recipients of the award are normally recognized at an annual event hosted by NMA, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been rescheduled to occur with the MINExpo International 2021.

William H. Ayers, president & CEO of Mississippi Lime Company, said of the award, “Mississippi Lime Company continues to relentlessly pursue safe operations. This award is a testament to that and to our employees, as they are compared to some of the largest, most sophisticated nonmetal mining operations in the U.S.

"We are honored to have won this award several times over the past 20 years. It is gratifying to be recognized for the safety record we have achieved.”

