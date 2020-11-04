Mississippi Lime donates ton of venison to Share the Harvest

“It’s very encouraging to see the venison donated to people who need it,” he said.

According to MDC, 191 deer in the Ste. Genevieve and Perry CWD management zone were harvested during winter ops. Seventy-eight were harvested by landowners and 113 were harvested by MDC shooters. One hundred sixty-two CWD-positive cases were discovered statewide, thanks to the 1,390 participating landowners who helped MDC staff remove nearly 2,400 deer in those areas to manage CWD.

MDC staff work with landowners on a voluntary basis in the immediate areas around where recent cases of CWD have been found. Increasing harvest in areas where CWD has been found increases the chances of removing more infected deer.

The STH program works by deer hunters donating their extra venison -- from several pounds to whole deer -- to participating meat processors throughout the state who grind and package the deer meat. The packaged venison is then given to local food banks and food pantries for distribution.

Post-season targeted culling is the only tested method of slowing the growth of CWD in a local deer population. States such as Illinois have had success in stabilizing the level of CWD in areas through targeted culling.