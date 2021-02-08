Mississippi Lime hires Seelke as new director of safety

Mississippi Lime Company (MLC) has announced that Ryan Seelke is the new director of safety. His focus will be on proactive risk-based safety practices, leadership, and training.

Before joining MLC, Seelke worked at Doe Run Company as a leader in their safety department. He owned and led a private legal practice specializing in mine safety law and consulting before that assignment. His focus has been on creating risk-based safety cultures and programs in organizations.

“Safety is critically important. I hold safety as a value and chose to do this over practicing law. In this position, I have the opportunity to ensure that employees work safely and go home safely to their families,” Seelke said.

Seelke has an MBA from St. Louis University, a law degree from Washington University, and an economics degree from the University of Central Missouri. He is also pursuing a master’s degree in Occupational Safety Management from the University of Central Missouri. Seelke is an MSHA certified trainer and has educated and developed numerous managers, supervisors, and safety representatives.

About Mississippi Lime Company

Mississippi Lime Company (“MLC”), headquartered in St. Louis, is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. With more than a century in business, the company has built a reputation on the purity of its products, commitment to research and development, and tradition of customer satisfaction. Mississippi Lime operates the largest lime facility in the Americas and mines some of the purest limestone reserves in the world. The company supplies high-calcium quicklime, hydrated lime, calcium carbonate products, trucking services, and technical solutions from a diversified, reliable network of facilities in Ste. Genevieve; Calera, Alabama; Verona, Kentucky; Vicksburg, Mississippi; Weirton, West Virginia; Chester, South Carolina; Mobile, Alabama; Prairie du Rocher, Illinois; Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; Kansas City, Kansas; as well as several distribution sites throughout the country. For more information, visit MLC.com.

