Missouri Cobalt becomes US Strategic Metals

Missouri Cobalt, LLC announced to PRNewswire it has changed the name of its parent company to United States Strategic Metals, LLC ("US Strategic Metals") to better reflect the company's positioning as an emerging domestic supplier of strategic metals vital to the clean energy transition. The company has mining operations in Madison County.

US Strategic Metals products are the foundation of lithium-ion batteries essential for the electric vehicles required to combat climate change. The name change more clearly communicates the company's broader, long-term objective of becoming the leading domestic supplier of materials essential to decarbonizing global energy demand.

The company also announced it has entered into a strategic global marketing relationship with Glencore. The marketing relationship includes a long-term off-take agreement for 100% of the company's products, which include cobalt and nickel sulfates, lithium products and copper cathode, with a significant embedded prepayment. Additionally, the company and Glencore are exploring other commercial arrangements, including a recycling and raw materials sourcing agreement to support the ramp-up of the company's hydrometallurgical processing facility.

Stacy W. Hastie, CEO of US Strategic Metals said, "We are delighted to welcome Glencore, one of the world's leading producers and marketers of physical commodities, as our commercial partner. US Strategic Metals will benefit from Glencore's strong customer relationships across the electric vehicle supply chain, including global auto OEMs and battery manufacturers. Additionally, proceeds from the pre-payment will allow the Company to accelerate the construction and commissioning of our hydromet facility."

Greg Sutton, general manager of Mining Operations, said there will no be changes to ownership or daily operations of Missouri Cobalt.

Ash Lazenby, US Cobalt Marketing at Glencore, commented, "We are excited to partner with US Strategic Metals and support them in becoming a leading domestic supplier of battery metals critical to combating climate change and realizing the energy transition. We look forward to working collaboratively with the US Strategic Metals team and leveraging our complementary skill sets."

US Strategic Metals is the only vertically-integrated cobalt and nickel producer in North America and is strategically positioned to supply clean, domestic, and ethically sourced battery metals required to meet the unprecedented demand for electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.

The company is in the final stages of constructing a proprietary hydrometallurgical processing facility that will allow it to begin production of large-scale quantities of battery-grade products starting in Q3 2022, becoming North America's premier responsible source for strategic minerals.

