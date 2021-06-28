Missouri Cobalt hires bank to go public through SPAC

Willy Strothotte, former CEO of the Swiss mining giant Glencore, is a director.

Its flagship Madison mine in Missouri is estimated to hold 72 million pounds of recoverable cobalt, 105 million pounds of nickel and 103 million pounds of copper, the company said.

In 1999, remediation began at the site — which held a mine that had closed — under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund program, which is responsible for cleaning up certain toxic waste sites.

Funds would be used to scale up operations, which could include battery recycling and processing of third-party material, one of the sources said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not yet public.

Existing tailings and underground deposits are expected to yield total annual production of at least 5 million pounds of cobalt, 6 million pounds of nickel and 22 million pounds of copper by 2023, a company document seen by Reuters showed.

Construction of a hydrometallurgical facility for production of battery-grade cobalt and nickel is nearing completion, according to the document.

Post-Dispatch staff and Ernest Scheyder of Reuters contributed to this report

