Missouri made, Missouri proud at Show-Me Shop in Ste. Gen

The Show-Me Shop in Ste. Genevieve is a family business specializing in Missouri-made products.
Owner Kelly Fallert explained that her in-laws opened the shop in 1995. When her husband retired from the Air Force in 2009, they moved back and took over the business. Although not all her products are Missouri made, Fallert concentrates on finding Missouri-made products for her shop.
“All my wines are Missouri wines and I’ve got some Missouri gourmet foods,” she said. “We have some wines from the Hermann area and Ste. Genevieve County wineries. The gift wines are not all from Missouri.
“We do a good business with the wine. I think people like that they can come here for a variety. Normally, we sample some wines here. It draws people; Missouri has come a long way in wine country with all the wineries that are opening up, people are curious. We have a lot of people from everywhere, from different states and they are used to strictly a California wine and they are curious what the difference is with the Missouri wines.”
The shop also carries wine glasses and accessories.
Other products Fallert carries that are Missouri made are various gourmet food items.
“The Wind and Willow brand is a Missouri company,” she said. “[We carry] gourmet seasonings, jellies, relishes and local honey. Pepper jellies, I really try to find items from Missouri that I can sell here. I have some barbecue sauces and some spices.”
Fallert pointed out a display of small painted figures of local buildings.
“This is a company out of St. Louis that does all these local buildings. People like to collect these.”
Several local historical Ste. Genevieve books and some locally-produced cookbooks are available for purchase.
Gift boxes and baskets can be created for any occasion and Fallert noted that gift wrapping of any of her products is also available.
“What’s most important to me is good customer service,” she said. “A lot of these small shops these days, people don’t need to come into them now with everything they can get online, so I want to give them a reason to want to come in here.
"Whether they are buying a birthday gift or a funeral gift, I want them to have a good experience doing it. I want them to remember and come back when they need something else. It’s important to me that people feel special when they come in.”
Aside from the wine and food products, Fallert keeps a large stock of gift items for any occasion.
“We try to keep a variety of things for everybody’s needs. We have baby gifts, we have wedding gifts, bereavement gifts,” she said.
They also carry birthday and everyday occasion gifts along with Missouri souvenir items as well. St. Louis Cardinals and Blues items are also available for purchase.
The Show-Me Shop is located at 10 S. Main in Ste. Genevieve. Contact is 573-883-3096 or Facebook @ShowMeShopSteGen.
