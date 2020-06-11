Missouri made, Missouri proud at Show-Me Shop in Ste. Gen

Fallert pointed out a display of small painted figures of local buildings.

“This is a company out of St. Louis that does all these local buildings. People like to collect these.”

Several local historical Ste. Genevieve books and some locally-produced cookbooks are available for purchase.

Gift boxes and baskets can be created for any occasion and Fallert noted that gift wrapping of any of her products is also available.

“What’s most important to me is good customer service,” she said. “A lot of these small shops these days, people don’t need to come into them now with everything they can get online, so I want to give them a reason to want to come in here.

"Whether they are buying a birthday gift or a funeral gift, I want them to have a good experience doing it. I want them to remember and come back when they need something else. It’s important to me that people feel special when they come in.”

Aside from the wine and food products, Fallert keeps a large stock of gift items for any occasion.

“We try to keep a variety of things for everybody’s needs. We have baby gifts, we have wedding gifts, bereavement gifts,” she said.