MLK closings announced
State, federal and county offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Mineral Area College's campuses will also be closed, as well as most schools in the area.

Additional closings include: 

Bismarck City Hall will be closed.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed. The trash for Monday will be picked up Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed. The trash for Monday will be picked up on Tuesday.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed.

Leadington City Hall will be closed.

Park Hills City Hall and department offices will be closed. Monday's trash pickup routes will run Tuesday.

