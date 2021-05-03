Monroe opens law firm

Kimber Monroe recently started her own law firm Kimber Monroe Law, located in historic downtown Farmington.

Monroe is said to focus her practice on helping individuals and small businesses. Her new firm specializes in estate planning, estate administration, business law and general litigation involving injuries, discrimination or contractual disputes. She also serves as general counsel for local businesses.

Having more than 20 years of legal experience, she served as legal counsel at a Fortune 500 company where she provided complex legal advice on a variety of areas, including trusts, estates, retirement vehicles — IRAs, 401(k) and pension plans— financial products, multi-million dollar enterprise-wide contracts and handled complex litigation. She also has experience working at large law firms in St. Louis. Monroe said her background makes her well-suited to advise clients on a wide variety of legal issues.

“I am excited to focus my solo practice on helping individuals and businesses prepare for their future and resolve their problems,” Monroe said. “My job is to create solutions for my clients based on my 20 years of experience and to provide diligent representation at a fair and reasonable price.”