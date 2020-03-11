More grocery stores being sold

In addition to 20 grocery stores that Harps Food Stores of Arkansas announced yesterday that it would acquire, four more grocery stores owned by the family of the late Bob Hufford will be sold, this time to Town & Country Super Markets Inc. (TCSM).

According to Joe Polizzi, president and CEO of Town & Country Super Markets based in Salem, the Piedmont and Ellington Town & Country stores, the Ironton Country Mart, and the Salem, Arkansas, Town & Country, will come under the TCSM umbrella.

When the stores’ inventories are assessed and the sales go through, it will bring the number of properties the Salem-based, family-owned empire owns to 29— 27 stores in Missouri and two in Arkansas. It employs about 1,100 people.

Polizzi said the sales are being coordinated with various buyers through Associated Wholesale Grocers, the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets and grocery stores, serving more than 3,500 locations in 35 states.

TCSM had its start in 1954 when Wayne Gott of Southwest Missouri opened his first store in Bradleyville. In 1962, he and his wife moved to Salem, and opened the first Town & Country Supermarket, incorporating as Town & Country Super Markets some months later.