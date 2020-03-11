More grocery stores being sold

In addition to 20 grocery stores that Harps Food Stores of Arkansas announced yesterday that it would acquire, four more grocery stores owned by the family of the late Bob Hufford will be sold, this time to Town & Country Super Markets Inc. (TCSM).
According to Joe Polizzi, president and CEO of Town & Country Super Markets based in Salem, the Piedmont and Ellington Town & Country stores, the Ironton Country Mart, and the Salem, Arkansas, Town & Country, will come under the TCSM umbrella.
When the stores’ inventories are assessed and the sales go through, it will bring the number of properties the Salem-based, family-owned empire owns to 29— 27 stores in Missouri and two in Arkansas. It employs about 1,100 people.
Polizzi said the sales are being coordinated with various buyers through Associated Wholesale Grocers, the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets and grocery stores, serving more than 3,500 locations in 35 states.
TCSM had its start in 1954 when Wayne Gott of Southwest Missouri opened his first store in Bradleyville. In 1962, he and his wife moved to Salem, and opened the first Town & Country Supermarket, incorporating as Town & Country Super Markets some months later.
Over the years, the Gotts’ son, Dennis, became involved as CEO and grew the number of locations to more than 20 stores. Wayne was inducted into the Missouri Grocers Association Hall of Fame. They opened a 48,000 square-foot store in Rolla in 2015. In 2016, Dennis unexpectedly passed away, and his son-in-law, Polizzi, who had been working as vice president and general counsel for the grocery chain since 2011, was named president and CEO.
Polizzi said Gott and Hufford worked closely together while developing their grocery chains, and noted that Hufford sold his stores to his employees about 10-12 years ago. He added that anyone who works at those four locations – Piedmont, Ellington, Ironton and Salem, Arkansas — is more than welcome to stay on.
On Tuesday, Harps Food Stores Inc. officially announced it would buy 20 stores across northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri from Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown Missouri, Inc.
In Arkansas, those locations included the Country Marts of Harrison and Piggott; Price Chopper of Pocahontas; and Town & Country stores of Highland and Newark.
In Missouri, those locations included the ALPS Supermarket of Malden; Cash Saver of West Plains; Country Marts in Bonne Terre, Farmington, Fredericktown, Jackson, Kennett, Marble Hill, Park Hills, and Potosi; Town & Country stores in Bernie, Clarkton, Dexter, Doniphan, and Thayer.
