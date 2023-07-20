STE. GENEVIEVE - MRV Banks recently announced Dan Abts has joined the team as its newest business development officer. Abts has more than 35 years of experience and will be working at the Ste. Genevieve and Festus banking centers.

“Dan is joining the team with decades of experience and with such a vast knowledge of the ins and outs of the banking industry,” said Executive Vice President Rob Lawrence. “He knows how to develop and manage existing relationships and I am looking forward to seeing the connections he makes at our Festus and Ste. Genevieve banking centers.”

Abts has worked in the banking industry for nearly four decades and has been a branch manager at four banks. His goal in his new role is to develop new business opportunities for the Festus and Ste. Genevieve locations.

“I love helping others, whether it be educating a new customer about how to reach their financial goals or helping a business achieve their dream of growing, or helping a new employee advance their career,” said Abts.

Abts received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in administrative management from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He and his wife Mary have three sons and four grandchildren. He is an active member of Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce in Ste. Genevieve.

Founded in 2007, MRV Banks is one of the fastest-growing banks in Missouri. With more than $650 million in assets, it is the 49th largest bank in the state of Missouri out of 215 state-chartered banks. MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Festus, and its newest location in St. Charles.