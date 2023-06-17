MRV Banks recently announced new employee Leslie Brooks has joined the personal banking team. Brooks joins the bank with more than 16 years of experience in the banking industry.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Leslie’s talent here at MRV Banks,” said Senior Vice President and Market President Robbie Guard. “While Leslie has over 16 years of banking experience, it is her enthusiasm in working with her customers and colleagues that makes her a perfect fit. We cannot wait to see the positive impact she makes in our community and our bank.”

Brooks worked for Alliance Bank for 14 years and Bank of America for two years. At MRV Banks, Brooks will help develop and expand new and existing customer relationships. She also will assist with opening deposit accounts and assisting with any financial services needs customers may have. Brooks will also be leading the bank’s Starz50+ Club program at the Cape Girardeau location.

“The most rewarding part about working in this industry is building a bond with my customers,” said Brooks. “Knowing I’ve assisted them with whatever issue or concern they came in with is a wonderful feeling. I am also excited to help lead the Starz50+ Club which gives our customers an added perk of banking with us.”

MRV’s Starz50+ Club is a unique program for customers that provides exclusive perks and opportunities for people that decide to become members. A membership means special rates on banking, discounted world travel, organized day trips, monthly newsletters and a sense of community.

Brooks recently got married this year and has two sons, ages 21 and 18 along with a 12-year-old stepson. Her family attends La Croix Church. She said she is passionate about her family along with her personal and career growth.

Founded in 2007, MRV Banks is one of the fastest-growing banks in Missouri. With more than $650 million dollars in assets, it is the 49th largest bank in the state of Missouri out of 215 state-chartered banks. MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Festus, and its newest location in St. Charles. MRV Banks has a reputation of delivering premium banking products and services to local consumers and small business customers throughout Missouri.