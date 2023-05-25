Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MRV Banks recently announced it has hired Megan Cattoor as director of marketing and public relations.

“Megan’s knowledge, enthusiasm and drive are well matched for what we do here,” said MRV Banks’ Director of Human Resources Lydia Sumner. “She is a professional that knows the local markets and will continue to strengthen our connections within the bank and our communities.”

Cattoor’s role will directly oversee and develop all internal and external marketing efforts for the bank. She has more than 15 years of experience in advertising. Her previous position as a manager of client success planning and execution includes translating customer advertising objectives into data-driven ad schedules. Cattoor will use her previous experience to work with leadership to develop a strategy to help MRV Banks maximize opportunities and market share.

“It is an honor to be a part of a bank that serves its communities and goes above and beyond to make a real difference,” said Cattoor. “Joining this team of outstanding community bankers is a privilege, and I am thrilled to work alongside them in supporting our neighbors and local businesses and organizations. I look forward to helping MRV Banks continue its pattern of growth and success.”

Cattoor and her husband, Dustin, attend St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with their two daughters, Kinsley and Mila. She is also an active member of the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, where she serves on various committees, including service and advocacy. She is passionate about advocating for women's and children's rights and enjoying free time with her family.

"We are excited to add an enthusiastic person like Megan to our team,” said MRV Banks’ Executive Vice President/Chief Lending Officer Robert Lawrence. “She brings a lot of experience in marketing, and I know she will do a great job.”

Founded in 2007, MRV Banks is one of the fastest-growing banks in Missouri. With more than $650 million dollars in assets, it is the 49th largest bank in the state of Missouri out of 215 state-chartered banks. MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Festus, and its newest location in St. Charles.