MRV Banks recently announced it has promoted Pam Hopkins to senior vice president and senior administrative officer.

“Pam has been with MRV Banks for over 16 years and has played an integral role in our growth and success over that time,” said MRV Banks President and CEO Doug Watson. “This promotion is well-deserved and we’re excited to see her continued growth in the future.”

Hopkins has more than 42 years of experience in the banking industry and started her first position with MRV Banks in 2007 as banking center manager. She then took on the role of BSA officer and director of marketing and PR. Along with her current role, she is also the MRV board secretary, MRV financial corporation secretary and the Starz 50+ club coordinator.

“It’s been so rewarding to see how MRV Banks has grown since I started 16 years ago,” said Hopkins. “I love helping and being with people and I’ve enjoyed keeping precise records for our bank, financial corporation and our shareholders. It is rewarding to be a part of our Starz 50+ program where we enjoy travel, day trips and many other activities.”

Hopkins and her husband Doug have three daughters and one son. She also has a grandson, Lukas, who just turned 2 years old. Her family will be celebrating two weddings this upcoming year. In her free time, Hopkins enjoys spending time with family, traveling, animals, seeing the world and helping others do the same.

Founded in 2007, MRV Banks is one of the fastest-growing banks in Missouri. With more than $650 million dollars in assets, it is the 49th largest bank in the state of Missouri out of 215 state-chartered banks. MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Festus, and its newest location in St. Charles. For more information about MRV Banks, go to www.mrvbanks.com or call 573-883-8222.