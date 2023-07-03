MRV Banks recently announced new employee Angel Bollinger has joined the personal banking team. Bollinger joins the bank with three years of banking industry experience.

MRV Banks has locations in Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Festus, and its newest location in St. Charles.

“Angel brings a relationship-focused approach to deliver results,” said MRV Banks Senior Vice President and Market President Robbie Guard. “We are very happy to welcome her knowing that our clients are in good hands.”

Her responsibilities will include opening and maintaining accounts along with conducting teller transactions. Bollinger has also worked at Bank of Missouri and Regions Bank.

“The most rewarding part of my job is knowing that when someone comes in and has a problem to solve, I can help them,” said Bollinger. “The customer may be having a bad day and I am able to empathize with them and make them a priority, solving their problem through listening and understanding. I love connecting with people on that level and being able to show empathy and understanding to others.”

Bollinger is also pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in childhood trauma. She is one of six kids and has several nieces and nephews she enjoys spending her time with. Bollinger is passionate about empathizing with others and helping others understand emotional and mental health. She enjoys volunteering, painting, drawing and creating art.

Founded in 2007, MRV Banks is one of the fastest-growing banks in Missouri. With more than $650 million dollars in assets, it is the 49th largest bank in the state of Missouri out of 215 state-chartered banks. MRV Banks has a reputation of delivering premium banking products and services to local consumers and small business customers throughout Missouri.