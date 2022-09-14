Musgrove named employee of the month

Parkland Health Center recently announced that Kate Musgrove was selected as the Our BJC Values Employee for the month of August 2022.

Musgrove has worked for Parkland Health Center for 15 years, first as a registered nurse in the emergency department before transferring to Parkland’s new cardiac cath lab.

Her nomination reads, “Kate shows up every day with a bright smile on her face, and she is ready to help in a moment’s notice. She has picked up extra duties to assist with making sure the cardiac cath lab runs smoothly, and she is always there when someone needs her.”

“I was surprised and grateful that my coworkers thought of me for this recognition,” Musgrove said when she learned she had been selected. “It was a kind gesture that shows the amount of appreciation that is given when we work together to accomplish even the smallest of goals.”

As part of BJC HealthCare, Parkland Health Center employees exhibit our shared values of compassion, respect, excellence, safety, and teamwork.