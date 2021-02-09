National tire retailer to open in Farmington

A national tire chain coming soon to Farmington will be constructing a new building at 713 E. Karsch Blvd. — the former location of Ryan's and later China Buffet that was razed this month by Marschel Wrecking of Fenton.

According to Greg Beavers, Farmington city administrator, Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, will be moving onto the property once construction of the new structure is completed.

Discount Tire Company is an independent tire and wheel retailer that has retail locations in 36 states and is the largest independent tire and wheel retailer in the world. It was founded in 1960, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, by Bruce T. Halle. After a couple of false starts in other businesses, the entrepreneur decided to go into business on his own.

Halle rented an old plumbing supply building, gave it a good cleaning, hung a sign outside displaying his stock of six tires that consisted of two new and four retreads, and waited for customers to arrive. It took three days before Halle had his first customer and four more after that before he sold his first tire. He admitted that he had no real business plan in place when he first opened his doors.