New 557 area code coming to the 314 area code region

The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) continues to work with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) and the telecommunications industry on implementing an overlay plan and introducing a new area code in the 314 area code region in Missouri. The new area code will be 557. All existing 314 area code customers will retain their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed.

The 314 area code serves communities such as, but not limited to, St. Louis, Overland, Bridgeton, Florissant, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood and Sappington.

The PSC originally adopted an overlay plan for the 314 area code in an order issued on Oct. 24, 2000. However, on Sept. 25, 2001, the PSC delayed indefinitely the implementation of the area code overlay relief plan to allow time to test the effectiveness of telephone number conservation efforts.

“Telephone number conservation efforts were successful and as a result, implementation of an overlay relief plan for the 314 area code remained on hold for over 20 years,” said PSC Chairman Ryan Silvey.

NANPA has indicated to the Public Service Commission that telephone numbering in the 314 area code is again nearing exhaustion. NANPA projects the 314 area code will exhaust in the third quarter of 2022.

Aug. 12 is the earliest date telephone numbers with a 557 area code will be activated and used within the 314 area code. The 557 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region with the 314 area code. All local calls within this region must be dialed using ten digits rather than seven digits. This area, along with many other areas throughout the nation, are required to eliminate seven digit local dialing by July 15 in order to accommodate the new 988 abbreviated dialing code for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

Telephone customers should know the following key facts about the 557 area code overlay:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region must dial 10 digits for local calls and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

Three digit abbreviated dialing, to the extent currently available, such as 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 will continue to work and not be affected.

Customers should identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to others.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 557 area code as a valid area code and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples include: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless or cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, and safety alarm security systems and gates. Customers should also ensure their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.

For more information, contact your local telephone service provider or visit the Missouri Public Service Commission website at https://psc.mo.gov/Telecommunications/Understanding_Telephone_Numbers

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0