New cardiologist welcomed

Pervez Alvi, MD, FACC, is a board-certified cardiologist and a fellow of the American College of Cardiology. Alvi joined Medical Arts Clinic at Parkland Health Center in February and is currently accepting new patients at his practice.

Patients ages 18 and above can visit Alvi for all conditions of the heart and vascular system. He treats heart attacks, congestive heart failure, heart rhythm disorders, ventricular tachycardia, aortic stenosis, high cholesterol disorders and many other diagnoses. Additionally, Alvi has a special interest in echocardiography, pacemaker implantation and nuclear cardiac imaging.

Alvi is said to help his patients alleviate the symptoms of heart disease and improve their quality of life. He treats high blood pressure, swelling, lightheadedness and fainting spells. Alvi’s stated patient-care philosophy is centered on listening to patients, giving them adequate time to address their concerns. He is said to treat all of his patients with empathy, as if they were his own family members, taking great care and consideration before prescribing treatments and medications, making sure that each patient receives the minimum intervention necessary.

Cardiology holds special meaning to Alvi on a personal level.