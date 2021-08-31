New Dollar General opens in Farmington

Dollar General recently announced its store at 1136 S. Henry St. in Farmington is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.

In addition to the national and private branded products Dollar General carries, the new Farmington location includes the company’s on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The new store features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Farmington location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new store openings.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Farmington community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.

The company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.

