New Dollar General opens north of Bonne Terre

Dollar General recently opened its store at 9217 Berry Road in Bonne Terre. Normal hours of operation may be found online or through the Dollar General app.

Dollar General stores stock household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others.

Included in the new store is the new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Dollar General also continues to hire new employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.

The company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0