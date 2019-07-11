{{featured_button_text}}

New Era Bank will be celebrating their 85th anniversary this month.

On July 16, 1934, the bank opened their doors under the administration of Bank President L. D. Whitener. Whitener was able to navigate what was left of the Great Depression with tenacity and resolve, ushering the institution into a new age.

In 1959, Whitener and the Board of Directors hired a local hatchery and feed store owner by the name of Robert (Bob) E. Green who quickly became an indispensable asset to New Era Bank, garnering the respect and trust of the public.

Green was appointed New Era Bank President upon the passing of Whitener in 1966, and led New Era Bank with excellence and integrity until passing the torch to Stephen R. Green in 1989.

Today New Era Bank is a $360 million independent community bank serving five communities with eight locations in Fredericktown, Farmington, Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre.

In honor of this meaningful occasion, they are hosting a celebration at all of the branches on Friday. There will be refreshments and giveaways.

