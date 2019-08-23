With the start of a new semester, it is normal to see unfamiliar faces and meet new students on a college campus. What came as a surprise to some this past week at Mineral Area College was just who one fellow student actually was.
Dr. Joe Gilgour took on a new role in July when he began his term as MAC’s president. He has spent a lot of time the past two months making connections with a variety of stakeholders in an effort to ensure that the college is doing its best to serve the community.
On the first day of classes, he found a unique way to reach students by posing as one himself.
“After being inspired by an article about Dr. Larry Johnson, Jr., of Phoenix College, who used a similar ‘Undercover President’ tactic last fall,” Gilgour said, “I decided that going undercover would be a great way to learn more about what our students are experiencing here at MAC.”
His day started with the requisite back-to-school photo on the front steps of his home. Dressed down in shorts and a T-shirt, backpack, earbuds and a Blues hat, he went virtually unnoticed by faculty and staff as he visited with students in the concourse throughout the morning. Gilgour then sat in on classes taught by Dan Jaycox, Laura Glassbrenner and Jennifer Sikes where he was able to be an active participant in discussions with the students.
In Sikes’ class, the students were divided into groups and tasked with a campus-wide treasure hunt to help get them acquainted with important college offices, locations and resources. Gilgour joined right along, learning a thing or two about MAC as he navigated the campus through the lens of a new student.
“Since the students looked at me as a peer, they didn’t hesitate to share their unfiltered thoughts about why they chose MAC,” Gilgour said. “I heard about great things we’re doing already and also about challenges some faced that we’ll now work to improve.”
Students were surprised when they were let in on the true identity of their “classmate,” making their first-day experience one they’re not likely to forget. Gilgour’s first day of MAC classes will be memorable for him, as well, and the lessons learned will be used to help make Mineral Area College better.
Gilgour is originally from Chillicothe and most recently served as dean of student and academic support services at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. He has been with Missouri community colleges for 14 years and has lived in Missouri all his life.
He holds a bachelor's degree in Theatre and Psychology from Southwest Baptist University; a master's degree in College Student Personnel from Arkansas Tech University; and a doctorate in Education-Higher Education Administration from Saint Louis University.
He and his wife Stephanie have two children, Grant and Genevieve.
