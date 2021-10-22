New owner plans to reopen Spokes

Former employees and patrons of a local restaurant have been expressing their anger and frustration through social media after the local eatery was closed without notice and the employees were suddenly left without jobs.

Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at 1625 W. Columbia St. in Farmington, were sold to the same corporation that owns the Quality Inn in Farmington.

A statement posted by the previous owner, Joe Scott, on the Spikes Pub & Grill Facebook page read in part, “Effective today, Monday, October 18, 2021, we will no longer have the pleasure of serving you, our loyal customers, at Spokes Pub & Grill. As the business and property transitions to new ownership, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for including us in your lives and allowing us to be a part of this community for almost 25 years.”

The statement concluded with a reminder to those holding unused gift cards that they can redeem them at Crown Valley Winery and/or Crown Valley Brewery, two other businesses owned by Scott.

As of Friday, the hotel appeared to be open, but the restaurant remained closed.

