Ozarks Federal has announced that its board of directors has appointed Steve Sloup as the new president and CEO.

Sloup will succeed retired President and CEO Dennis McIntosh.

“The Board of Directors believes that Steve Sloup brings tremendous experience in banking management and possesses the qualities necessary to lead the Association as it continues to follow its mission and core beliefs.

"He exhibits great enthusiasm for Ozarks Federal, the employees, and the communities we serve,” said Ozarks Federal Board Chairman David Buerck.

Sloup began his career at Ozarks Federal as the chief financial officer in January 2017.

Prior to joining Ozarks Federal, Steve spent 33 years living in Nebraska and working in the banking industry there as regional manager, senior vice president, executive vice president, chief information officer, and chief financial officer. 

“I’m honored to be named president and CEO of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association which has been part of our community since 1930," Sloup said. "Our team takes great pride in the financial services we provide, and the relationships we build. I look forward to leading the Association and continuing to serve our communities with professionalism and integrity.”

Ozarks Federal is a mutual thrift with total assets of over $240 million. The traditional saving and loan association was founded in 1930 and is celebrating its 88th year of operation. Ozarks Federal serves southeast Missouri from its home office in Farmington and branch offices in Festus, Fredericktown, Ironton, and Potosi with an emphasis on originating home loans. In addition to home loans, Ozarks Federal also offers a full range of savings and lending products including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, CDs, and IRAs.

