New Save A Lot owners look forward to new venture

The first Save A Lot opened 44 years ago in 1977 in Cahokia, Illinois. That single store turned into one of the country’s largest discount grocery chains.

The Hawkins family, of Bonne Terre, have owned multiple Save A Lot locations for several years.

Their family business began in the 1950s when Don Hawkins started working in grocery stores. He worked in every department at National Food Store in St. Louis and became store manager at the young age of 18.

He purchased his own store in O’Fallon, in the early 1960s. In 1966, he purchased a store in Otto, with Metford Mountford. Business grew so much that a new store was built on the other side of the shopping center where the store was located. Next, Hawkins and Mountford added stores in Fenton and Cedar Hill and named them Mo-Hawk Food Stores, a combination of their names.

Then in 1977, Hawkins decided to open his own store, Don Hawk Supermarket, in Bonne Terre in the Bonneville Plaza. He sold that store in 1996.

“This was a true family operation with all six kids and some spouses working in the one store at the same time,” said son David Hawkins.

Two stores in St. James and Ironton were later added. In 1987, the Bonne Terre Save A Lot location opened. This was in the Lappe's restaurant building on the hill until 1994 when the building at the current location was completed.

In 1992, Don, Diane, Donna Jean, Dale, David and their spouses formed Can Stockers Inc. That same year, they purchased the Ironton store and opened the Park Hills location. In 1998, the Farmington Save A Lot was built, followed by the purchase of the Jackson store in 2008. The Potosi grocery store was built in 2011.

“Throughout the years, many family members have worked for us,” said David. “We had moms, dads and kids at the same time working, brothers and sisters. We had several employees get married after meeting in the stores.”

“It was always great to hear people come back in to talk about the great times they had working for us. It was a true family business.”

The family announced in November that “all good things do come to an end. It is on to new adventures for some of us and time to retire and enjoy life for others of us.”

So, the family sold their Save A Lot location in Ironton to Tim Whited, their longtime store manager. They recently sold the remaining locations to Eddie Wakefield, Brad Juliette and Clint Price.

Price was the manager of the family’s Bonne Terre location before he and wife Tonya purchased the Ste. Genevieve location in July. He began working in the grocery store industry when he was 20 years old.

Price said he knew owning his own business was something he always wanted to do.

When the Hawkins family decided to sell their Potosi location, Wakefield and Juliette purchased it. They have since remodeled it completely.

Juliette told the Hawkins family that if they decided to sell any additional stores, he and Wakefield were interested in purchasing them. When they decided they were ready to sell their remaining stores in Bonne Terre, Park Hills, Farmington and De Soto, the Hawkins family met with Juliette and Wakefield and reached an agreement.

Because Juliette and Wakefield already own businesses, they decided to ask Price to join them in ownership of the stores because of his experience managing – and now owning his own – Save A Lot. The three business owners also have a silent partner, Scott Hubbard.

Juliette, Wakefield and Price have become friends over the years because they have worked in the same industry for so long.

Price said Wakefield was a salesman for Coca Cola and later got the opportunity to open his own small grocery stores. He’s since purchased Mike’s Market in Bismarck and also owns Herrell’s Market in Imperial.

Juliette, from Belgrade, owns multiple Roy’s Convenience Store locations. He got his initial start in the grocery store business at age 11 or 12 when he worked for his grandfather at Brown’s Market in Old Mines. That business opened in 1949.

The three owners are currently deciding which roles each of them will play in this new business adventure.

“We’re discussing the roles we’ll have and how we’ll come together to work as a team,” said Price. “We now have the Save A Lot world tied up from De Soto to Ste. Genevieve, and we’re very excited about it!”

Remodeling will take place at the Bonne Terre, Park Hills, Farmington and De Soto locations in the future, likely starting in 2022. This will include updated signage, new paint schemes and possibly new flooring.

With the five shared business locations in Bonne Terre, Park Hills, Farmington, De Soto and Potosi, the Save A Lot stores employ nearly 100 people.

“We’re definitely going to be focused on bringing the high quality of fresh-cut meat, produce and competitively-priced foods at all of our grocery stores,” said Price. “We’re excited to move forward as a team and take part in our communities.”

Wakefield said he’s excited about the partnership. He also started working in the grocery store business at a young age.

“All three of us have been in the business our whole lives,” said Wakefield.

He said this new partnership provides the chance for him to be able to help people more with what he does.

“I think getting into this venture allows me to help others in the community even more than I’m able to do right now,” said Wakefield. “I’m also excited about being able to integrate what we do at Save A Lot into the community as a whole.”

He said that is something Juliette already does at his Roy’s Convenience Store locations.

“Roy’s has the cheapest gas in the communities,” said Wakefield, “and he does that because it’s the right thing to do for his customers, the people who live in our community.”

Wakefield said he’s looking forward to working with “some really great people who are already employed with Save A Lot that we have been able to work well with in the past.”

Juliette said they’ll be adding fresh deli cases and fountain soda bars at their newly-acquired Save A Lot stores, plus new flooring, ATMs, propane, firewood and other items.

“I’ve used my convenience store experience as a model,” he said.

At the Potosi location, customers now receive a free coffee, cappuccino or soda with a purchase. The goal is to do this at their other locations as well.

Juliette said that Save A Lot provides money for store owners to match in order to pay for remodeling and upgrades.

“Our Potosi store looks amazing with new flooring and paint,” he said. “Save A Lot has become aggressive about getting their businesses where they used to be, and we’re very excited about this.”

Juliette said he’s ready for this new opportunity and partnership. He’s also grateful to have dedicated employees already working at their stores. Some of the dedicated employees have been employed at the stores for years, including many long-time managers.

Hawkins family gives thanks

The Hawkins family has recognized longtime store managers Matt Bishop, of the Farmington location who has managed that store for more than 25 years, and Jon Berry, of the Park Hills store who has more than 20 years in the business.

“These guys are the best!” the family – Don and Midge Hawkins, Fred and Diane Schnable, Wayne and Donna Jean Weber, Dale and Jan Hawkins, and David and Tracy Hawkins – said in a joint statement they released on Facebook this week.

David said the businesses have been his family’s livelihood and have been a blessing to them.

But now it is time for the family to go in another direction.

“With the pandemic, it really put a lot of strain on us,” he said. “It was a seven-day-a-week business with jobs before and after the store closed each day.”

He said their family wanted to thank all of their great customers from the last 60 years, some who have been shopping with them with their families since day one.

“We feel we have provided you with quality products at good prices and great customer service,” he said. “We have made many friends.”

And to their past and present employees, David said the family thanked them for their service.

“You will always be considered family,” he said. “Without you, we could have never done this.”

David said many customers and previous employees have visited with the family in the last few weeks.

As for advice for the new owners, David said he knows they’re going to do great.

“We know our stores and our customers are going to be taken care of and they’re the right people for the job.”

