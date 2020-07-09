This is one of the few restaurants where forks are optional, eating with your hands is encouraged, and bibs and napkins are plentiful.
Seafood lovers in the Parkland who enjoy fresh Gulf shrimp, lobster tail, and Canadian snow and king crab will soon have a new spot to frequent.
Krabby Daddy’s – a new seafood restaurant coming to Farmington – opens at the end of July. Owners Mike and Heather Perez are currently converting the former Domino’s location next to Huddle House on Karsch Boulevard into the dine-in or pick-up restaurant.
This is the couple’s second Krabby Daddy’s location. They opened their first in September 2019 in Crystal City.
From the Date Plate to the Grand Daddy, options are plentiful.
Tasty sides include corn on the cob, sausage, potatoes and boiled eggs. These options are also used for the Build Your Own Boil – or BYOB – option. Boils are popular and usually include potatoes, corn and then sausage, seafood or a combination.
When customers enter Krabby Daddy’s they follow a simple process: choose from house-made garlic honey, garlic lemon pepper, Cajun or plain butter; pick their boil, or combination of food; and order at the window.
The couple said opening their second restaurant was “a part of our original plan to come to Farmington as our next location.”
Heather grew up in Farmington. The couple recently purchased a farm next to her dad’s property where they will be farming their own fresh shrimp to supply their restaurant.
The inspiration to open Krabby Daddy’s was when Mike’s sons started asking for fresh seafood.
“When I took family vacations with my two sons to Gulf Shores and we enjoyed eating the seafood boils so much that when we didn’t go down to Florida my sons would beg me to do seafood boils at the house,” said Mike.
Years later, Mike has worked diligently to perfect his recipe to satisfy his family’s Gulf Shores cravings and will be sharing this deliciousness with his soon-to-be customers through his cooking.
His favorite thing at Krabby Daddy’s are their signature butters and Boom Boom sauce, a special spicy dipping sauce.
According to the couple, their customers love their food and say it has a “unique taste and is better than being on the Gulf.”
“Our customers are the most rewarding aspect of our business because of all their positivity and support,” said Heather. “This is our opportunity to give back to the community.”
The couple said the most difficult part of owning a business is trying to balance their family life and still run a structured business.
“It takes a lot of dedication,” said Heather.
“We put our heart into every dish that we send out to customers,” said Mike. “We strive to serve quality food in a family-friendly environment with fast, friendly service.”
The couple are hiring a staff of 12 to open later this month and say they are “extremely excited to be a part of the Farmington community.”
Plans for the future include expanding beyond their two locations.
This family-owned-and-operated restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check their Facebook page for more information.
