Nicholls named December Values Employee

Parkland Health Center is pleased to announce that Elayne Nicholls has been selected as the BJC Values Employee for the month of December 2020.

Nicholls is a pharmacy technician and has worked at Parkland Health Center for two years.

Her nomination reads in part, “Elayne takes initiative to complete whatever task is at hand to help meet the needs of the department and to help provide excellent patient care. She is a great teacher for new hires and is very encouraging. She is constantly thinking of the needs of her coworkers and will help work ahead in preparation for the shift to come. She is appreciative and sincere…frequently praising coworkers with kind and thankful words.”

When asked what she enjoys most about this job, Nicholls replied, “My favorite part of my job is always working in the IV room and training new techs, and teaching them my little tricks I've learned. My goal is to leave the oncoming shift in good standing each day.”

Upon learning she had been selected as December’s BJC Values Employee, Nicholls said, “It is a great honor to be recognized with the Star Service Award.”

Having worked in healthcare for many years and in a variety of roles, the field is dear to her heart.