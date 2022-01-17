Nominate your favorite business today!

It’s time to nominate your favorite businesses for the Best of the Parkland Contest.

Nominations for the Best of the Parkland began Jan. 7 and will continue through Jan. 21.

“We’re celebrating our sixth year of sharing our readers’ favorites in more than 100 categories,” said Daily Journal President/Director of Sales Michael Distelhorst. "Best of the Parkland is one of our readers’ favorite special editions. We get many requests for additional copies every single year.

"Now is the time to nominate your favorite local businesses to ensure that they are on this year’s ballot."

Just nominate your favorite businesses by visiting www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests. You can nominate once per category per day. Only the top nominees in each category will be listed on the ballot.

Nominations will end Jan. 21. The top five in each category will move on to the Voter Ballot for voters to decide in February.

"Last year we received a record number of nominees from a record number of nominators," Distelhorst said. "We love to see the excitement about the contest."

Since the contest began, dozens of businesses in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, Iron and Ste. Genevieve counties have been recognized by the public for their outstanding products and services.

