On Wednesday night, North County School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a letter from the Superintendent Advisory Board that offered support to Mineral Area College’s pursuit to bring the vocational trade school, UniTec Career Center, under the community college’s operation.
The Superintendent Advisory Board includes the school districts of North County, Bismarck, Central, Farmington, Kingston, Fredericktown, Potosi and West County.
North County has operated UniTec for decades. According to UniTec’s webpage, it serves seven school districts with 16 programs available at the secondary level with an average enrollment of 450-500 students per year. In addition, the evening programs serve approximately 2,200 adults in the GED/AEL and continuing education programs per year.
Mineral Area College had, in 2008, attempted to ask voters for a tax increase that would help them meet an $8 million match to state monies pledged, but the required four-sevenths majority of the total vote in April fell short by 5.4%.
This time, according to discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting, the college is pursuing a combination of grant money and state funding to build a facility that would handle career and technical education programs on the Park Hills campus. Just what those programs might be was a matter of question at the meeting.
North County Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy explained to his board that MAC was looking for an endorsement from the members so the college could proceed.
“So, how we got to that point was, all the administrators who make up the (Superintendent) Advisory Council got together, and we listed all of our questions and concerns, so if you see the letter, what it’s saying is, we approve their continued investigation of a transition plan,” Levy said. “That transition plan will have to go through the advisory board and our school board before any transition takes place. This is a letter of support so they can go out and seek those funds.”
Board member David Mallow said he knew it had been in the works for about a year.
Levy affirmed. “And if you look at the bullet points in the letter, you’ll notice those all came directly from the list of questions compiled one year ago that we’re still seeking answers from MAC for,” he said. “They’ve been very diligent and they’ve met with us twice as a superintendent group to go through it line by line until we feel very comfortable with the letter being proposed to the school board. This is not a plan, the plan would come later. This is just saying we support the idea of developing a transition plan.”
Mallow said he favored transparency during the process.
“I hear from quite a few employees with UniTec and they’re kind of worried where it’s going to go, and I hope we’ll be very open,” he said.
Levy said the superintendent group proposed more questions about staffing and programs “and what would benefit us from changing, but we don’t have all those answers yet.”
According to Levy, the process of moving UniTec operations to the college will not change overnight. He said it would most likely take anywhere from 24-36 months.
“MAC will have to apply to DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) 12 months in advance for any program they want to start, and it’s a 10-step process for each program they’ll want to take on,” he said. “So that alone will take a year, they wouldn’t be able to put anything in there before then.
"We’re not to that point, we don’t even have a transition plan in place and I don’t know that we’ve put a time limit on that. As a superintendent group we did ask that we start developing the process in January, but we don’t have any of those other details yet.”
Board member Jerry Reed was concerned about personnel. He observed one of the “questions/points” in the letter included, “Current UniTec classroom instructors transferring to the MAC Vocational Program remain on current salary schedule during transition period (minimum of two years employment)." He said he wondered if MAC was planning on keeping all of UniTec’s current programs.
“At this point, there have been no program decisions,” Levy said. “They want feedback from our staff, and one of the requests was to have a student-interest survey asking what programs they’d be interested in.”
Reed said, “Just for an example, we have an auto body class, is that something that MAC is going to take on? We need to know that up front. If they’re only going to support half of the programs, we have to look at our own best interests, not necessarily the interests of MAC.”
Board President Randy Hubbard said they were not voting on the plan now, “we’re voting on the support letter for them to go on, and we will be involved in the plan.”
“I hope we’re heavily involved in it. And I hope our questions can be answered before we jump in,” Reed said.
Levy said the Superintendent Advisory Board also had more questions.
An unidentified audience member asked how much more it would cost North County to bus students to MAC. “Here we are, North County’s pretty broke right now, and you’re going to add four buses a day running back and forth,” he said.
Levy replied that North County already paid tuition for its UniTec students, like any other district, but acknowledged transportation would be an additional expense. He also made clear that before a transitional plan is approved, two more votes would be required from both the advisory board and the school board.
Member James “Jebo” Bullock asked if the district might gain anything financially from the transition. Levy said the only way North County would benefit is if MAC chose to purchase their equipment.
Levy added that MAC has indicated an intent to progress on the matter, regardless.
“As a board do we stand behind it, in support of them seeking out state funding and grants,” he said. “Because the reality is, they’re going to proceed with or without us. MAC is going to work on constructing a building. This piece of it is UniTec.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hubbard wondered aloud, “If all the superintendents are on board, who will we have coming to UniTec? Our own kids?”
An unidentified UniTec instructor said a big concern is “unanswered questions.”
“As we’ve been shown the proposition for this move, there’ve been a lot of changes and some things not shown, and that’s what a lot of our concern is coming from,” he said. “Some of the propositions they’re showing now are nowhere close to what the original propositions were about the facility, programs, what they’re going to house, what they’re going to start up, equipment, rooms, size.
"Some of us have been here for several years now, what’s going to happen in 24 months, 36 months. Is this something we need to prepare for now, do we need to be looking at what’s going on in our futures as to what could happen?”
The instructor said he saw a proposed building plan MAC had drawn up, “and it doesn’t include a lot of our programs, mine being one of them. Mine, auto body, power sports, they’re mainly basing it on machine tool, welding, construction, electrical, and that’s a small chunk of the classes we have up there. It’s scary for a lot of us.”
He said career and technical instructors’ positions are limited by the number of vocational centers in the area, and he said turnover is low among those specialized positions.
“It would put us back in the workforce after being out of it for 10-15 years and it puts us in a bad situation,” he said. “I’m not really happy about being in the dark, only hearing bits and pieces through hearsay and that. I think if MAC is really wanting to do a transition, and you all, as a board, want to send us off, I think we need to have a lot more involvement in that.”
Hubbard said, “Well, you probably will in the future, we haven’t seen any plan, and even propositions have changed. There’ll be a lot of other discussion and a lot of other meetings that will include you guys. Right now, they’re just trying to get support to seek out financing to possibly do this, put their plan together, and then review the plan. This isn’t a vote to put a plan in tomorrow or anything. They’re going to go, with or without us, so we will be in the discussion in the future.”
MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour spoke. He was joined at the meeting by Career & Technical Education Dean Roger McMillian and Facilities Director Barry Wilfong.
Gilgour, who has been in his position since July 1, said he was unclear as to what drawings might have been previously shared.
“I will say, on the drawings that you’ve seen … well, I don’t know what you’ve seen or not seen … but the drawings that are out there, there are examples of programs that are in there and are mapped out, those are just examples of what could happen,” he said. “The potential list of programs as we talked to superintendents included every program currently at UniTec and possibly additional programs beyond that. The map is just to provide a visual aid of where we’re starting, it’s definitely not the final list.”
The instructor said, “It would’ve been really nice for some of the people from MAC to maybe come and talk to us and explain before stuff was put out for a plan, put out….”
“We actually haven’t released a plan yet,” Gilgour said. “I’m just saying there’s no plan that’s been publicly released, it’s just the superintendents have dealt with it and beyond that I’m not sure where people are seeing plans.”
Mineral Area College Board of Trustees member Alan Wells identified himself to the audience and assured the instructor his concerns were being heard.
“I hear your concerns and I understand it. That’s what we’re trying to prevent from happening. We don’t want to put the cart in front of the horse, we need the horse to pull the cart, and that’s why we’re here,” he said.
Wells said MAC was basically wanting to know if bringing UniTec under MAC’s wing was “even an option.”
“When we’re moving forward, we want to go to our legislators this session right now, we want something on their desks in weeks,” Wells said. “We want to be able to go to them and say, ‘This is what we’re doing, adult skilled trades, and we’re going to offer this, this, this and this.’
“Because that’s what we’re hearing from the community, the public and some of the industry where the big demand is, we need help on that… We want to know if you’re even willing to consider this as an option so we know how to sit down with our legislators and say, ‘We need money.’ We need to apply for grants, but we need to know, are we going to apply for this option, or for this option? That’s why we’re here. I hear your concerns and I understand it. I get it. But that’s why we’re here. We want the horse in front of the cart.”
Hubbard told the instructor he was sure that when plans began to develop, more information would be forthcoming about the details and instructor input would be solicited. “It’s in the letter we received, about employees and talks about holding salaries and everything,” he said.
Bullock asked the instructor where he was getting his current information. The instructor said from prior building plans and letters, as well as MAC employees and community grapevine. “There are a lot of people around the community, some people who are included in the meetings and stuff like that who are keeping us a little informed,” he said.
Hubbard asked him if he had seen the letter from the Superintendent Advisory Board, and indicated the letter should have been shared with the instructor.
Mallow informed the instructor that, “going down the road, we’ll make sure we get more information out, make sure everyone’s informed.”
The board unanimously agreed to support MAC’s intent to seek funding and make plans for bringing the regional trade school to the Park Hills campus.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a 2019-20 calendar change that includes Jan. 3 as a day off for all campuses and offices. Board filing will be extended appropriately.
- Approved making the appropriate application with the state to hold summer school in 2020, an annual housekeeping issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.