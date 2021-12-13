Nurse practitioner providing women’s health care in Farmington

Sara McAllister, WHNP-BC, is now providing women’s health care to the women of the Farmington area.

McAllister is devoting her full time to care for patients at Mercy Clinic OB/GYN – Farmington, located at 620 Maple Valley Dr., Farmington. Patients can schedule an appointment with online scheduling or by calling the clinic at 636-937-1545.

Patients can learn more about McAllister at mercy.net.

McAllister is a board-certified nurse practitioner. She earned her women’s health nurse practitioner degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, McAllister served 14 years as a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit of Mercy Hospital Jefferson, starting when it was Jefferson Memorial Hospital.

McAllister cares for women across their life span, from their first time seeing a women’s health specialist, through annual exams and preventative screenings, to family planning, pregnancy and post-partum care, to menopause or any women’s health issues they may have.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0