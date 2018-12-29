Farmington Presbyterian Manor is on the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes 2018-2019 list.
The community also made the new U.S. News and World Report Best Short-Stay Rehabs list. The senior living community received the highest score of High Performing to make the lists, available today at www.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes/search.
The U.S. News and Report list uses information from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the government agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes. CMS assigns one to five stars to each community for how well it performs in health inspections, nurse staffing and level of quality care.
U.S. News now uses the CMS star rating for staffing rather than the overall star rating to determine which communities are given the High Performing designation. This decision reflects expert opinion on the importance of staffing in quality of care, as well as the availability since April 2018 of more accurate data on nurse staffing levels in each community or center.
More than 4,300 nursing homes received CMS' top rating of five stars, while just 1,844 nursing homes earned the top Overall rating issued by U.S. News, according to the U.S. News website.
New this year is a Short-Stay Rehabilitation rating evaluating the care delivered to patients after a hospitalization for surgery, heart attack, stroke or similar condition. To be eligible for a short-stay rating, a center's performance on at least one outcome measure and data on either physical therapy time or RN and total nurse staffing must have been available from CMS. Outcome measures included the percentages of short-stay patients who were rehospitalized within 30 days, had an emergency room visit within 30 days and were successfully discharged to their home or community.
Farmington in Missouri and Topeka and Wichita in Kansas were named High Performing in the new Short-Stay category. The three were among 736 communities that received the High Performing designation in both categories.
“Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America employees continue to focus their efforts on delivering quality care every day,” said PMMA President and CEO Bruce Shogren. “The High Performing designation confirms their good work.”
This is Farmington’s seventh time to appear on the U.S. News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list since 2011.
In addition to Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 12 PMMA locations are on the honoree list with five-star ratings: Aberdeen Village (Olathe), Emporia, Lawrence, Newton, Parsons, Salina, Sterling, Topeka and Wichita in Kansas and Aberdeen Heights (Kirkwood), Fulton and Rolla in Missouri.
All Medicare- and Medicaid-certified health care centers were evaluated by U.S. News. To be eligible for an overall rating, a center must have received an overall star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in July 2018 and a staffing star rating in either April or July 2018.
Farmington Presbyterian Manor has served St. Francois County since 1962 with independent and assisted living, Alzheimer’s care, long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. Learn more at FarmingtonPresbyterianManor.org. Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with 17 locations and two hospices in Missouri and Kansas. Learn more at PresbyterianManors.org.
