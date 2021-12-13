Nutter named Chamber's Acclaimed Ambassador

At the November Investor Meeting last month, Thomas "Docc" Nutter was named the Park Hills - Leadington Chamber of Commerce 2021 Third Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador.

Several chamber ambassadors are recruited annually to help and promote the Chamber in the community and at Chamber events and meetings. Ambassadors earn points for attending events and meetings, recruiting and mentoring new investors, and providing the Chamber Board of Directors with help in other duties.

Nutter is the third ambassador to earn the Acclaimed Ambassador title this year. He racked up a whopping 165 points this quarter (the most earned in one quarter so far) by attending things such as First Friday Coffee events, investor meetings, Ambassador Club meetings and ribbon cuttings. Nutter volunteered at various meetings and events and accepted a sales challenge from a co-ambassador, which he won after promoting and selling 11 Central Rebel Scarfs.

This is Nutter's first year serving as an ambassador for the Chamber. He is the owner of The Brush & Needle Art Gallery & Tattoo Studio in Park Hills. Nutter and the Brush & Needle crew hosted the November First Friday Coffee, serving a full breakfast, including a "made to order" pancake bar.

Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Executive Tammi Coleman said Nutter had expressed numerous times that their mission is to be a big part of the community.

"They love doing fundraising events and are never hesitant to help out where needed," said Coleman. "At the recent Chamber Luncheon, during his Center Stage Investor presentation, Docc noted that everyone at the Brush and Needle wants to prove that the tattoo industry is more than just bikers and other 'colorfully named' individuals.

"You may not catch it at first glimpse, but Docc is 100% heart, and it is totally made of gold. Generous, thoughtful, and caring, and we are so lucky to have him as one of our incredibly dedicated Chamber Ambassadors," she added. "Thank you, Docc, for caring so deeply and for working so hard! We truly appreciate you, your dedication, and your heart! Congratulations on being the 3rd Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador!"

The PH-L Chamber sent a special thank-you to the 2021 Ambassador Club Sponsors.

Participation from the business sponsors below helps to make our Ambassador Program extra special! This year's program is simply incredible!

Each of the sponsors provides a $10 gift each quarter which is awarded to the Quarterly Acclaimed Ambassador. This year's quarterly prize package is valued at more than $240 -- the largest in the program's history.

"This is definitely a well-deserved treat for those Ambassadors who work so hard for our Chamber, voluntarily," said Coleman.

The 2021 Ambassador Club sponsors include: Amped Lifestyle by Michelle Smith; Battlefield Entertainment Center; Belgrade State Bank; Best Medical; Bryant Restoration; Colonial Life - Valerie Robertson Agency; Graphic Options; Heart & Soul Hospice; Home Pools & Spas; Mineral Area Overhead Door; New Era Bank; ODACS, Inc.; Park Hills 1st Assembly of God; Parkland Health Center; Peace of Clay Pottery; Pharmax Pharmacy; RiJo's Boutique; Rob's Guns, LLC; Ronni Conley - KBH Realty Group; SERVPRO of Farmington; Stay Fit Personal Training; Sweetheart Chocolates; Unico Bank; and US Bank.

To learn more about the Ambassador Club and see a list of the 2021 Ambassador Club Members and sponsors, visit the Ambassador Program pages on the Chamber website, www.phlcoc.net.

