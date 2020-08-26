Officials discuss need for Ste. Gen license office

“There is going to be a license office opened again,” Kreitler said. “It might not be opened by the chamber. There’s so much stuff going around on social media that we aren’t going to have a license office. I think that is fueling the irate phone calls that we are getting. Last week I had my fill of irate phone calls.”

“Red tape,” Nelson said. “It’s the governmental red tape. We have been without a license office for six months, there’s absolutely no reason for it.”

“That’s exactly what it is,” Kreitler added. “We are at the mercy of the state. The only reason the chamber is getting the heat is that we are the only entity that came forward and said we applied. None of the other four people have come forward and said they applied. Honestly, what I think it is there were five of us that applied. They are probably just doing their due diligence.

“What’s happening when people are going out of town, they’re getting to Farmington or Festus or Perryville, and then they don’t have the right documentation. Then they have to come all the way back, no one’s helping them.”

Nelson stressed that any of the public that is having an issue with the lack of a license office should call the Missouri Department of Revenue at 573-526-1827 and voice their complaints.