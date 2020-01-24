For the third year in a row, Old Village Mercantile located in the quaint village of Caledonia is set to be featured in the online Missouri Magazine.
Every year, Missouri Magazine does a roundup of “Missouri’s Best."
The roundup consists of the best shops, boutiques, plant nurseries, etc. nominated by people throughout Missouri to showcase different business throughout the whole state.
The well-known antique shop in Caledonia, which offers services to the community far beyond collectible antiques, has made its way into Missouri’s Best 2020 with the title of Missouri’s Best Antique Store. Old Village Mercantile’s Creamery powered by Randy Huff won second place for Best Ice Cream in Missouri.
Old Village Mercantile is not a stranger to the online magazine as it won the title of Missouri’s Best Coffee Shop in 2018 and in 2019 was awarded the same title as this year.
“What has been really neat for us is that we won an award for best in Missouri three years in a row,” said Nina Gilliam, resident of Caledonia and owner of Old Village Mercantile.
“We just feel so blessed that the people in the community love us enough to nominate us for the award.”
Toward the end of each calendar year, the online magazine will have a “reader’s choice poll” on their website which allows individuals to nominate businesses in Missouri to win one of the many titles of “Missouri’s Best."
Gilliam explained the antique shop was nominated for Best Gift Shop, Best Sweet Shop and Best Ice Cream Shop, to name a few,.
Old Village Mercantile has had its doors open for 18 years, according to Gilliam, and it serves people of all ages.
“You can come into the shop and see a baby enjoying ice cream or you can see a 99 year old enjoying the nostalgia of the building,” explained Gilliam.
Gilliam contributes the success of the business to the historical aspect of the building and to her staff.
“There are very few authentic general stores in the country, and people respond well and are attracted to the uniqueness of that, and the employees that I have are amazing,” said Gilliam. “My employees are retired teachers, retired school nurses and the young ones are amazing as well. We are like a family, and the customers feel that family atmosphere.”
At the store, there is a sign-in book for customers to sign and say where they are from, and Gilliam says the store has had customers from every state in the U.S. and from 28 different countries.
Gilliam said she previously worked in retail for 35 years, and she loves working with the public and community.
“I think what I love the most is when someone comes through the door and is taken with the store.”
“I would say we create smiles,” continued Gilliam. “Because I have never seen anyone come in the store and not leave with a smile.”
All the winners for Missouri’s Best 2020 will be featured throughout the year in the Missouri Magazine online and are invited to the Missouri's Best Red Carpet Event which will be held on March 26 at The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center at the Lake of the Ozarks.
