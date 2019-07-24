{{featured_button_text}}

Edward "Sonny" Gipson of Leadwood has been recognized as a One Million Mile Safe Driver by Landstar System Inc.

He is one of 137 drivers who make up the 2018 Class of Landstar Million Mile Safe Drivers recently honored at an awards ceremony recognizing their outstanding safety records and professionalism behind the wheel. On average it takes a Landstar business capacity owner 10 years to travel one million miles. 

During his career with Landstar, Gipson has driven more than one million consecutive miles without a preventable accident. 

