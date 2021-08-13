One woman's obsession with costumes leads to Masquerade on Main in Ste. Gen

All of the scenes and many décor items were created or arranged by Conlon herself. There are many hand-painted signs, lighting elements from her business Rust, hand-crafted fairy wings, and more. She also drew, cut out and painted the gears which are part of the Steampunk scene.

While patrons use their own phones or cameras to take their photos. Conlon is happy to use her guests’ devices to take photos for them. She enjoys assisting her guests and has fun behind the camera and makes sure the background is nicely showcased. Guests can also arrange on their own to have a photographer take photos for them.

The current cost is minimal for a unique experience: $1 each for those who wear their own clothes in the photographs; $5 per person if they use the shop’s props; and $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under for costumes and props. Guests may take unlimited photos.

Group rates for all-inclusive fun for guests of all ages, from kids and college students to adults of any age, or for events such as a girls’ weekend, bridal or birthday celebration, prom, private events, family time, or simple everyday fun.