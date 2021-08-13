One woman's obsession with costumes leads to Masquerade on Main in Ste. Gen

Sam Conlon has been collecting costumes her whole life. From ball gowns to Western wear to pirate costumes, accessories of all kinds and colors, and so much more. She certainly has it all … and then some.
Conlon visited Ste. Genevieve with a close friend on a road trip nearly 25 years ago. In fact, she’d never even heard of the town before their brief stop there.
When Conlon paused long enough to peer into one of the vacant downtown buildings, she immediately saw beyond the dust and deterioration inside the building. Instead, she saw possibilities and envisioned the transformation she could make of the exposed brick and unique features of the building. At that moment, Conlon knew that building was meant for her to restore the worn-down structure into a once-again beautiful building.
Conlon left her tiny basement bedroom apartment in San Francisco and made Ste. Genevieve her home where she painstakingly restored that building to become Only Child Originals.
Although Conlon made her first pair of earrings when she was 4 years old, she never actually planned to become an artist.
Fast forward more than two decades later, Conlon now owns three buildings and four businesses including a VRBO (property number 688108) in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve. Only Child Originals is her first shop and has handmade jewelry and garden art. Rust is the second business she opened, with beautiful luminaries and corrugated-tin lights which she makes from recyclables in her nearby metalwork shop Sadie as well as works by six local artists.
Conlon is a passionate person who opened her first business to support her addiction to beads and making jewelry and Rust to support her addiction to historic fixer uppers.
Conlon’s newest adventure – Masquerade on Main – is allowing her creativity and expression to yet again take center stage in a brand new way: to support her addiction to costumes.
Although the front of the building at 183 North Main Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve might blend in with the other historic buildings, a quick glimpse into the storefront’s windows reveals a much different business.
Located inside Masquerade on Main are hundreds of pieces of vintage clothing, costumes, accessories and embellishments, shoes, wigs, and so much more.
“I have been collecting costumes my whole life,” said Conlon, “and almost all of the items came from my closet.”
She recently discovered several kids’ costumes at a local thrift store and added those to her expansive collection.
When Conlon discovered Wish.com a little over a year ago, she “lost her mind.” She wanted to purchase a single corset and one saloon girl skirt. Ten corsets and several boxes later, she added numerous accessories to her already-full closet.
“I’m not going to live long enough to wear all this stuff,” she said with a laugh, “so rather than handle my addiction – my lifelong love for clothing and costumes – I decided to open Masquerade on Main.”
Conlon is combining her passion for art and clothing to create an unforgettable experience for her patrons. When people walk into Masquerade on Main, they are given a personal tour by Conlon to show them the unlimited options for fun and photography.
The idea of this unique business is for people to put on costumes, which include a huge variety of items from playful to colorful to period-type pieces. There are items to appeal to everyone, including bad ’80s prom, huntress, saloon girls, belly dancers, princesses, wizards, Victorian-era, mermaid, French Colonial, ghoulish attire and more.
Next, they can pair their costumes – which come in all sizes for all ages – with unique things like jewelry, wigs, hats and accessories.
Conlon is happy to select outfits for patrons or they can choose to peruse the racks themselves or “throw on whatever they want.” Guests can also wear their own clothes or bring items to change into if they prefer.
Guests then choose any or all of several whimsical scenes in which to be photographed, including a Steampunk or science fiction-type set; enchanted forest or medieval set; Shady Lady Saloon with bar, poker table, saloon doors and horse with saddle; old-time scene; pirate ship; voodoo or mad scientist set; Mexican-inspired, colorful Day of the Dead; and seasonal scenes. Soon-to-be added seasonal sets include a creepy Halloween backdrop, graveyard and winter wonderland.
All of the scenes and many décor items were created or arranged by Conlon herself. There are many hand-painted signs, lighting elements from her business Rust, hand-crafted fairy wings, and more. She also drew, cut out and painted the gears which are part of the Steampunk scene.
While patrons use their own phones or cameras to take their photos. Conlon is happy to use her guests’ devices to take photos for them. She enjoys assisting her guests and has fun behind the camera and makes sure the background is nicely showcased. Guests can also arrange on their own to have a photographer take photos for them.
The current cost is minimal for a unique experience: $1 each for those who wear their own clothes in the photographs; $5 per person if they use the shop’s props; and $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under for costumes and props. Guests may take unlimited photos.
Group rates for all-inclusive fun for guests of all ages, from kids and college students to adults of any age, or for events such as a girls’ weekend, bridal or birthday celebration, prom, private events, family time, or simple everyday fun.
Conlon said she’s worked hard to create versatile scenes where her guests can wear the same costume but accessorize differently to transition from set to set if they choose. There are also plenty of options to change outfits for different photos. The vast assortment of clothing, corsets, materials, wigs and hats, swords and shields, and so much more offers something for everyone.
“Throw on a cowboy hat and bandana and boom, you’re a cowboy,” she said. “Most of the costumes look great in all the different scenes. When they don’t go with the scene, it’s even better.”
Conlon is always seeking new costume and prop additions for the shop. Those who donate items she can use will receive a free photo session with props.
“By the way, my closet is still full,” she said, “so this store really comes in handy.”
She also wants to encourage students’ involvement by doing a contest between different theatre groups who design a set for the shop. The winning design would be placed in the front display window while the other set would be a newly added scene to the shop.
“I want people to come in for a truly unique and interactive experience,” said Conlon. “Every time someone steps inside my doors, it’s going to be a memorable event. I promise, it’s the most fun shop in town where you come in and have a blast.”
Regardless of the occasion or if it’s simply a few friends or family who want to have a relaxed, playful time together, Masquerade on Main is the place for a new adventure. The business is located at 183 North Main Street in downtown Ste. Genevieve. The business is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment at 573-535-9056.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal