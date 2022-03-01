 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
O'Neal Tax Service tallies 80 years

The fourth, fifth and six generations involved with O'Neal Tax Service are, back row, Michael O'Neal (fourth generation), Amanda Allen, Stephanie Nash and Josh Irby (fifth generation), Laurie Winckel (fourth generation); front row, Trey Smith and Tyler Reibe (sixth generation), Hallee Nash and Jaclyn Hathman (fifth generation) and Michelle Irby (fourth generation).

 Submitted photo

The Parkland is awash in tax season as preparers busily chase after receipts and determine applicable codes or beg for appropriate documents. One local family has spent eight decades figuring out the correct amounts to pay back or get from Uncle Sam.

The family-owned and operated O'Neal Tax Service Inc., at 9362 Berry Rd. north of Bonne Terre, recently celebrated 80 years in the tax preparation business, being voted "Best in the Parkland" in the Finance Category in 2021.

Michael O'Neal, a member of the six-generations-of-taxes family, said the milestone signifies the dedication of the firm’s employees, the persistence needed to adapt to constantly changing conditions in the field, and most of all, the support of their clients.

"There are six generations of family that have been or are currently in the business," O'Neal said, adding that Carla O'Neal is part of the third generation of O'Neals; Michelle Irby, Laurie Winckle and he are fourth-generation members; two fifth- generation members are Jaclyn Hathman and Josh Irby; the sixth-generation member of the business is Tyler Reibe.

People are also reading…

"We have four family tax preparers, and several preparers training behind the scenes in case of an emergency and to handle the company growth that we are experiencing," Michael O'Neal said. "We are all registered preparers with the IRS, and service personal, business, rental and farm tax returns mainly."

O'Neal said in the 2020 tax year, the company as a whole completed 4,632 tax returns.

"Our secret to longevity is, we truly do put our clients first. If you provide a good service and take care of your clients, everything else will work itself out," he said. "We have clients driving from a 250-mile radius, and clients that have moved away and still email their tax papers to us, so all said and done, we do 75% of the states that have taxes returns as well as the federal return of course.

"Our rates are extremely reasonable and however much we do like to sit across from our clients by appointment, drop off, email, and fax services are available to anyone who cannot make it in to see us, or would prefer to not be out due to COVID issues."

O'Neal said the tax service had its beginnings with his great-grandma, Loretta Smith, who started the business in St. Louis in 1942. O'Neal said the business then went to his paternal grandma Jeanette O'Neal, the second generation, in 1956 after Loretta passed away. When Jeanette died in 1968, her third-generation son Robert O'Neal took over the business. Robert moved the business from St. Louis to just north of Bonne Terre in 1981, where it continues to this day, O'Neal said.

O'Neal Tax Service founder Loretta Smith started the business in 1942.
One of the business's original locations was on Brown Road in St. Louis over the drug store, from the mid-1970s to the early 1980s. Robert Brown, grandson of founder Loretta Smith, took over the business from his mother in 1968 and moved it to Bonne Terre in 1981.

O'Neal Tax Service Inc. is located at 9362 Berry Rd. in Bonne Terre, 573-358-7414. Its website can be found at http://www.onealtaxservice.com.

O'Neal Tax Service was moved to north of Bonne Terre from St. Louis in 1981 by Robert O'Neal, the third generation to prepare taxes.
Jeanette O'Neal, daughter of founder Loretta Smith, took over the business after her mother's death in 1955. Upon her death, her son, Robert, took over in 1968.
Robert O'Neal moved the business to the northern part of the county in 1981.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

