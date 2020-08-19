Online marketing discussed at Desloge Chamber luncheon

It’s not often that beach balls are juggled around at the Desloge Chamber of Commerce General Investor Luncheon.
But that happened this month during guest speaker Chris Sisk’s presentation. Sisk used the balls and a couple of volunteers to illustrate how content and popularity drive a business’ marketing strategy.
Sisk co-owns CS Designs in Potosi. The business, which now also has an office in Farmington, provides business owners with the necessary tools and information to have a healthy and effective online marketing strategy.
Before starting his business with his wife, Sisk worked for various nonprofits and ministries/churches in Missouri, including traveling around the world doing sports ministry. Shortly after college, he also did a stint in management with Frito Lay. He graduated from Missouri Baptist in 2001 with a degree in communications and minor in religion.
“The reason why I shared that is because a lot of this history shows that I was doing a lot of different things, a lot of the nonprofit ministry type stuff, which I love,” Sisk explained. “But I also had this real essential part of corporate life that I got to enjoy and experience, too.
"What I learned in all of this is the different ways to communicate, different ways to use my communication degree. And it was really, really helpful for what I'm doing now.”
When he was traveling around the world, he was responsible for raising income for his family.
“One of the ways I would do that is I started doing this side hustle of basically marketing and online communication and things like that,” Sisk added.
That side hustle he started in 2007 became his full-time job in 2014.
At the luncheon, he shared some of the basics of how a business can build a healthy online presence through marketing, including talking about online networking platforms and lead generators.
“Anthony Robbins (said), ‘the way we communicate with others, and with ourselves ultimately determines the quality of our lives.’ We could also say our businesses, right?” Sisk said. “Because our businesses are really an extension of what we do and who we are. So communication is key. I told you my degree is in communications. Everything that we do at CS Design is based on communicating, communicating your brand, communicating what you're selling.”
It’s not just about sending out information but also receiving information, he said, like listening to what clients are saying and what they want.
“The goal here is to keep the communication lines open,” Sisk added.
During this crazy time right now, he said, they are seeing extremes. Some business like Amazon are having extreme success, while others are shutting down.
“Extremes right now, what's making the difference?” Sisk asked. “Well, I believe a big part of it is this right here, the communication lines that we have.”
Justin Wilkinson with Mi Office was the business spotlight at the luncheon. Mi Office is a relatively new business in Desloge, owned by Justin and Trisha Wilkinson. They provide operational and administrative services to small businesses in the construction and home services industry.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
