Online marketing discussed at Desloge Chamber luncheon

When he was traveling around the world, he was responsible for raising income for his family.

“One of the ways I would do that is I started doing this side hustle of basically marketing and online communication and things like that,” Sisk added.

That side hustle he started in 2007 became his full-time job in 2014.

At the luncheon, he shared some of the basics of how a business can build a healthy online presence through marketing, including talking about online networking platforms and lead generators.

“Anthony Robbins (said), ‘the way we communicate with others, and with ourselves ultimately determines the quality of our lives.’ We could also say our businesses, right?” Sisk said. “Because our businesses are really an extension of what we do and who we are. So communication is key. I told you my degree is in communications. Everything that we do at CS Design is based on communicating, communicating your brand, communicating what you're selling.”

It’s not just about sending out information but also receiving information, he said, like listening to what clients are saying and what they want.

“The goal here is to keep the communication lines open,” Sisk added.