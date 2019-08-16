{{featured_button_text}}
Open house, meetings regarding homeless teens

Churches, community organizations and residents are being invited to learn about The Hill, a new program for homeless and other teens who use the Farmington Service Center.

The Farmington Service Center is part of Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), which began as Farmington Children’s Home and has evolved to prevent child abuse and neglect. An open house is happening tonight from 6 to 7 p.m. at 607 Pine Street.

Public meetings will also be held on Aug. 20, and Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. nightly at the Farmington Public Library, 101 North A Street. The meetings will provide insight on the availability of counseling for families, housing for single-parent families and a program for young adults who are aging out of foster care.

For more information call 573-756-6744 or email info@pchas.org.

Caren Mell, regional director of PCHAS, will explain renovations at the campus on Pine and answer questions about services.

“Our programs strengthen families and cultivate self-sufficiency in young adults,” she said. “This hub of services will help local people with education, employment and family stability.”

Christopher Massey, community resource coordinator for the agency, emphasizes that PCHAS offer care and support to children and families in need, at no charge, regardless of religion.

“We have a strong community network,” Massey said, “and we’re partnering with resource providers and volunteers. There will be new employment opportunities, too, as we launch these programs.”

