Opening doors to the Parkland

“The doors will be in place for two years and at the end of the two years, they’re going to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The winning bidder will be able to designate a local non-profit of their choice to receive the full amount of their bid. This is going to help in so many ways. We hope that at the end of the two years, depending on how the first run goes, to possibly restart the project, and do it again.”

Now, the chamber is on the lookout for as many door sponsors as they can find.

“I’m hoping we can get at least 20 sponsors for the doors — but if we could have more than 20, that would be great too,” she said “We already have one door sponsor as of this morning and we just released all of this. If a business is interested in sponsoring a door, we want them to let us know as soon as possible!

“We’ll also be launching the project with a really exciting contest that will have a huge prize that lots of people are going to want. There will be more details released on that later. It will also provide a beautiful photo opportunity for social media, helping establish an identity and memorable brand for our region.

Hente is hoping the door project will help encourage and uplift the community during a difficult and challenging time.