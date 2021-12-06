Options dwindle for Ameren: Shuttering Rush Island coal plant ever more logical, experts say

ST. LOUIS — A court ruling last week is pushing Ameren, the region’s largest electric utility, a step closer to a critical decision about its second-largest coal-fired power plant: Install pollution controls for up to $1 billion. Or shut it down long ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday, the Eighth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals denied Ameren’s petition to overturn a 2019 court ruling that ordered its Rush Island Energy Center in Jefferson County to address years of Clean Air Act violations by installing expensive pollution controls.

With the company now facing very limited options, an early Rush Island retirement looks more and more likely — and logical, experts said.

“It seems like the overwhelmingly sensible option from the economic perspective,” said Sanjay Narayan, an attorney for the Sierra Club, which has intervened in the legal dispute.

Ameren said it would “continue to assess several alternatives,” while weighing the “impact on customer costs and system reliability,” according to a statement.

The St. Louis-based utility could now appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. It could pay the nine- or 10-figure price tag to outfit the plant with “scrubbers” that drastically reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, an air pollutant harmful to public health. Or it could instead choose to shut down the coal plant well ahead of its currently scheduled retirement in 2039.

The early retirement outcome may be all the more likely in the wake of recently passed state legislation that could help encourage such a shutdown, and stands to accelerate the shift away from coal power. The policy, called securitization, would cushion Ameren from losses associated with the plant by allowing it to reinvest any stranded costs into other forms of electricity generation — like wind or solar, that will be cheaper for customers and create savings.

The air pollution fight at the company’s Rush Island plant goes back more than a decade.

The plant’s two coal-fired units were built in 1976 and 1977, with an intended lifespan of about 30 years. Near the end of that period, by 2005, problems with both units caused them to frequently be taken out of service — stoppages that reduced the amount of power Ameren could sell. From 2007 to 2010, the company chose to spend more than $40 million to install new, redesigned equipment “without reporting its planned modifications to the EPA, obtaining the necessary permits, or installing pollution controls,” a chief appeals court judge wrote.

As a result of the major modifications made without proper oversight, “the units ran more, burned more coal, and consequently emitted hundreds of tons more sulfur dioxide per year because of the operational increases.”

In 2017, U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel determined that the plant violated the Clean Air Act, and in 2019, ordered a remedy that called for the company to equip Rush Island with scrubbers. To counteract its excess emissions, Sippel also called for Ameren to install pollution controls at its Labadie Energy Center — the biggest coal plant in the state, and among the largest nationwide.

“The ton-for-ton reduction at Labadie directly remediates the public harm Ameren has caused and reverses the unjust gain Ameren has enjoyed from its violation of the Clean Air Act at Rush Island,” Sippel wrote.

That aspect of Sippel’s order was overturned on appeal, earlier this year. But U.S. attorneys working on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency petitioned for a rehearing about the removal of that type of equal remedy — an effort the Sierra Club said it supported.

Tuesday’s court order, however, rejected that petition, alongside Ameren’s request for rehearing the case.

The company viewed the dual rejection as a mix of good and bad news.

“While we are disappointed that our request for a rehearing regarding the Rush Island Energy Center has been denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals, we are pleased that the court denied EPA’s request to reconsider injunctive relief with respect to the Labadie Energy Center,” Ameren said in a statement.

The Sierra Club argued the decision means “Ameren doesn’t have to clean up its mess,” Narayan said.

“The public now suffers the harm of Ameren violations and doesn’t get a remedy for that,” he said.

Ameren currently faces a court-imposed deadline in 2024 to install scrubbers at Rush Island. Estimates vary on what that could cost, ranging from more than $580 million to about $1 billion. Narayan said the technology would lower rates of asthma and other medical issues.

“The costs of putting in a scrubber are dwarfed by the costs of pollution,” he said.

But passing that price tag on to customers could be tough to justify in front of state utility regulators.

That outlook has been echoed widely throughout recent months, leading experts and investors to suggest retirement made more and more sense.

Ameren came to endorse securitization before it was signed into Missouri law, earlier this year. And on its recent quarterly earnings call, the utility fielded questions from investors about whether it might be used to address Rush Island’s uncertain fate.

Company leaders wouldn’t commit on the call to any one decision, including the financing technique.

But they signaled they were open to it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0