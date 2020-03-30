ORDERS ATTACHED: Stay-at-home order goes into effect in SFC Friday morning

The St. Francois County Commission voted this afternoon to approve a stay-at-home order which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

All non-essential business and operations must cease then. Leaving home for essential activities is permitted. For restaurants, only carry-out, pickup or delivery service is permitted; no dine-in.

All public and private intentional gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Outdoor walking and exercise are encouraged provided they use social distancing.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you see someone violating these orders after Friday, call the health department, not the sheriff’s department.

We will have more details and further explanation tonight.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 30 Funny 4 Wow 2 Sad 6 Angry 24

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.