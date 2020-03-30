ORDERS ATTACHED: Stay-at-home order goes into effect in SFC Friday morning

The St. Francois County Commission voted this afternoon to approve a stay-at-home order which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
All non-essential business and operations must cease then. Leaving home for essential activities is permitted. For restaurants, only carry-out, pickup or delivery service is permitted; no dine-in.
All public and private intentional gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Outdoor walking and exercise are encouraged provided they use social distancing.
If you see someone violating these orders after Friday, call the health department, not the sheriff’s department.
We will have more details and further explanation tonight.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
