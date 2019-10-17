Baetje Farms has gone through quite the transformation since Eric Clements, Shanna Starnes, Cara Naeger and R.J. Clements purchased the business last year.
Baetje has long been known for its award-winning, specially-crafted goat cheeses.
The most noticeable physical change to the property is the addition of The Artisan, a full-service venue that can hold 500 guests.
The Artisan offers a beautiful indoor/outdoor space, a bridal suite and two full-service bars that are only a short drive off of Interstate 55. Once you’ve arrived, it's as if you're tucked into the Missouri hills, away from it all.
“We had a vision for The Artisan before we purchased the business,” Eric said. “We knew we wanted to share this wonderful farm with the public. Many folks even in our hometown didn’t know we existed.”
All four of the owners are from the area. Eric said they saw an opportunity to share the wonderful craft with the community by introducing the farm to agritourism.
“When designing The Artisan, we stayed committed to our French inspirations on the farm and looked for French country elements such as simple white shiplap walls and ceilings, stone archways like the bedrock in our creek and elegant French-infused chandeliers and lighting. We even brought in authentic French doors and wrought iron imported from Europe.”
Eric said the cheese producer has gone through a lot of positive changes over the past year.
“We increased our shelf life on all our Coeur de la Crèmes through Cryovac, which took our product from a three-week shelf life to three months,” Eric said. “Our customers have been very excited about this change.”
Eric said they have also streamlined goat milk production by partnering with a local goat farmer, and have focused on distribution logistics.
“The transition has been super successful,” he said. “Our focus this past year was improving operations distribution logistics and growing the team. Our team is small but mighty.”
Eric said they have a wonderful team who does a fantastic job paying attention to detail and delivering exceptional customer service.
“Over the past year, we have grown a much stronger distribution channel,” Eric said. “We have been able to work closely with distributors on getting our product out to market which has greatly increased our bandwidth.”
Baetje Farms cheeses can be found in 12 states and in stores, including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Hy-Vee, and Whole Foods.
“It’s amazing to hear our local customers say how they were surprised they were able to purchase their all-time favorite Beer Washed Vallée in San Francisco while on a work trip,” Eric said. “Our distributors and wholesalers have been amazing at helping to share our story and what we are doing here.”
Eric said the team has been focused on quality and sourcing, but also listen to customers.
“We have overcome some challenges that prohibited our customers from getting the product in the past and have improved production to make the best product possible,” Eric said. “Our cheese makers do a wonderful job and its super gratifying knowing we are making some of the world’s finest artisan goat cheese products.”
Eric said they are proud to say they continue to bring home awards. Their wonderful Bloomsdale cheese won another Super Gold at the World Cheese Awards, making it a five-time winner. He said they are blessed to have the recognition in the cheese community for all their hard work.
“I love that we are staying true to making artisan cheese,” Eric said. “It is very special knowing our team has crafted it with their own hands.”
From the 12 varieties available, each owner has their favorite flavor.
“Cara fell in love with the Coeur de la Crème Cranberry Orange before purchasing the business and is in awe of our sweet Miette, Shanna loves the Beer Washed Vallée and the Coeur de la Crème Dark Chocolate Raspberry,” Eric Clements said. “I enjoy all of them as they are special in their own way and R.J’s go-to is the Coeur de la Crème Garlic.”
Eric said if you have never tried goat cheese before, you should.
“Most people who have never tried our cheese are pleasantly surprised to find out how much they enjoy goat cheese,” Eric said. “We highly recommend starting out with our fresh chevre flavors and then working your way up to the aged cheeses.”
Eric said artisan cheese is like fine wine and over time, your pallet will evolve.
“What sets us apart from our competitors is our dedication to quality, how we raise our goats, the quality of our milk, our attention to detail and that we invest the time the cheese needs to be its best, where in larger creameries, mass production machines substitute quantity for quality,” Eric said. “We are proud of our small team and what we accomplish at the farm and can’t wait to share it with the community.”
Baetje Farms will be open to the public during Goatober Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 26, at the farm located at 8932 Jackson School Road in Bloomsdale.
Eric said Goatober Fest will be their official open house of The Artisan.
“Baetje fans and neighbors have been excited to see it,” Eric said. “Guests can pet the goats, pick pumpkins, sample cheese, enjoy drinks and explore the farm and The Artisan. We hope to continue to have and expand on the Goatober Fest every year.”
He said the whole team is excited for 2020 and are already looking to expand.
“We look to build out a guest suite on top of the creamery for guests to stay the weekend or bride and grooms to enjoy the night of the wedding,” Eric said. “We plan on expanding the creamery and opening up a tasting room on the creamery side for our customers to be able to enjoy the farm more often and not just for private Artisan events.”
Eric said in 2020 they are looking to expand their product line and create even more events for farm-to-table, school tours and other events at The Artisan.
“We have been very pleased with all the progress we have made this past year and are extremely excited with what Baetje Farms can accomplish,” Eric said.
