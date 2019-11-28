“God told me to dig a well with cake.”
That’s how Danielle Boggs got the idea to start The Overflow Cakery.
The new business, located at 108 N. Lincoln in Desloge, is named from 1 Thessalonians 3:12 in the Bible: “May the Lord make your love increase and overflow for each other and for everyone else, just as ours does for you.”
Boggs opened The Overflow Cakery on Oct. 17. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out.
Now Boggs is making cakes in order to help dig wells to provide water to people in need in the U.S., provide hygiene products and classes, and build churches and schools. Every person who buys her products are part of helping her contribute a percentage of sales to help those in need.
“We, as a community, are digging wells with cake,” said Boggs. “Every person who buys my product is part of that and it’s amazing.”
Boggs creates tasty cupcakes, cookies and cake shakes. She also specializes in cakes for special events such as birthdays, weddings and parties.
“I love changing things up with the season,” she said. As she figures out what does and doesn’t work, she will expand the menu.
Boggs said she loves using her imagination to create cakes and coming up with new flavors.
Her days start as early as 6 a.m. She has two small children in school, so she usually gets to the shop around 7:45 a.m. after she drops her oldest child off at school.
“As soon as I walk in the door, I start my baking process,” she said. “I turn the ovens on and then start a huge batch of each flavor of cupcakes that I intend on making that day. And I can’t forget to throw in the cookies once the oven heats up.”
A full day at The Overflow Cakery consists of using the highest quality of ingredients to make her sweet treats, including her buttercream, fondant and even vanilla.
“I do not like to cut corners so I make as much as I can from scratch,” Boggs said.
And customers love the freshly-baked delicious goodies.
Boggs said so far she can’t keep up with the demand for the Reese’s Overload cupcakes. They fly out of the display case as quickly as she fills it up. These are chocolate cupcakes filled with a Reese’s sauce, a light chocolate buttercream icing and finished with chopped Reese’s cups and more Reese’s sauce.
All items are made fresh daily. Cupcake prices range from $1.75 to $2.99.
Boggs said she’s thankful for a few volunteers who have helped her make her newly-opened business a success so far and a dream come true.
Boggs said she’s often exhausted from the long hours she puts in at the The Overflow Cakery.
“It’s super busy but I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.”
