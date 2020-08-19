Owner of West County Center and three other St. Louis-area malls says it will file for bankruptcy

The owner of four St. Louis-area malls said Wednesday it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by Oct. 1.
CBL & Associates Properties — which owns West County Center, St. Clair Square, Mid Rivers Mall and South County Center — said in a statement that it had negotiated a restructuring support agreement that will result in the elimination of about $900 million in debt, an extension of its debt maturity schedule and a reduction in annual interest expense of more than $20 million.
That plan "also contemplates" eliminating the company's more than $600 million obligation on its preferred stock in exchange for new common equity and warrants. It would provide CBL with a "significantly stronger balance sheet by reducing total debt, extending debt maturities and increasing liquidity while minimizing operational disruptions," the statement says.
Malls have been hit hard by the coronavirus, as shoppers have stayed home and stores shut down, some permanently. But their financial woes preceded the virus, spurred in part by overbuilding and online shopping.
The company said all day-to-day operations of its shopping centers will continue as normal, and that customers, tenants and partners could expect business as usual.
"Reaching this agreement with our noteholders is a major milestone for CBL," said Stephen D. Lebovitz, the company's chief executive officer. "The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward."
The company said it has about $220 million in cash on hand and available for sale securities and it expects to be able to meet operational and restructuring needs. It also said once the process it complete, it will emerge "with an enhanced ability to execute on our key strategies of diversifying our sources of revenue and transforming our properties from traditional enclosed malls to suburban town centers."
CBL, owner of 63 enclosed malls, had hinted in the securities filing that bankruptcy loomed — it had hired two firms for advice on how to reduce interest expense, including "options that may result in the reorganization of the company."
CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, skipped an $11.8 million debt payment on June 1 and expected that reduced cash flows will leave it out of compliance with loan covenants. Also that month, it said in a securities filing that the pandemic and shaky credit market created "substantial doubt that it will continue to operate."
Before that, it drew $280 million from its line of credit in March. In April, it collected only 27% of billed rent. And in May, it expected to collect between 25% and 30%.
