Owner of West County Center and three other St. Louis-area malls says it will file for bankruptcy

The company said it has about $220 million in cash on hand and available for sale securities and it expects to be able to meet operational and restructuring needs. It also said once the process it complete, it will emerge "with an enhanced ability to execute on our key strategies of diversifying our sources of revenue and transforming our properties from traditional enclosed malls to suburban town centers."

CBL, owner of 63 enclosed malls, had hinted in the securities filing that bankruptcy loomed — it had hired two firms for advice on how to reduce interest expense, including "options that may result in the reorganization of the company."

CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, skipped an $11.8 million debt payment on June 1 and expected that reduced cash flows will leave it out of compliance with loan covenants. Also that month, it said in a securities filing that the pandemic and shaky credit market created "substantial doubt that it will continue to operate."

Before that, it drew $280 million from its line of credit in March. In April, it collected only 27% of billed rent. And in May, it expected to collect between 25% and 30%.

